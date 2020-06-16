The Baker and the Beauty canceled; no season 2 coming at ABC







Unfortunately, there is a rather-sad trend continuing today at ABC — yet another fun late spring/early summer show gets canceled. We saw it last year with Grand Hotel and today, we’re seeing it with The Baker and the Beauty.

The network made the decision tonight to cancel the romantic comedy-drama hybrid after just one season on the air, and we admit that we’re marginally surprised. While the show didn’t have great ratings, it also suffered from a bad lead-in and not a whole lot of promotion outside the network. It felt like there was more story left to tell here, and we were pretty psyched about how the first season ended — we won’t say too much for those out there who want to avoid spoilers.

We feel for the cast, who all seemed to genuinely enjoy working on the show with another. Yet, we’ll see what happens moving forward and if the show has a chance of landing somewhere else on the schedule. With the show’s connections to NBCUniversal behind the scenes, this would feel like a good fit for the Peacock streaming service — its ratings probably aren’t good enough to migrate over to another network … but we would love to see it have another chance somewhere.

In the end, the cancellation is mostly another reminder of this — if you are premiering after April 1, there’s a very small chance that you have of coming back. You have to almost expect the worst in some of these situations, while crossing your fingers and still hoping for the best. We’ll see what lies ahead and if there are any major save-our-show campaigns that start to take root.

