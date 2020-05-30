The Baker and the Beauty season 2 ‘mapped out,’ if renewal happens







At the moment, it is far too early to tell as to whether or not The Baker and the Beauty season 2 is going to happen. There’s still a little bit of time (think in terms of a month, give or take) before ABC has to figure things out.

In the end, there’s a lot of data that the network has to look at! Think in terms of live figures, DVR numbers, streams, and a whole lot of intangibles. One of the biggest ones in our mind is that the show’s ratings struggles could be somewhat attributed to disappointing lead-ins. If the show had aired after The Bachelorette, for example, it may have had a better overall shot.

At least we can go ahead and tell you this — the creative team has a plan for the show’s future, in the event the romantic comedy does get a chance to come back. Speaking to TVLine, here is what executive producer Dean Georgaris had to say:

“We have Season 2 all mapped out, and we know the network is excited about it, which is good … It just makes it all the more edge-of-your-seat, if you’re us, for the next month or whatever it is before they make their decision … [ABC has] been incredibly supportive. They believe in the show, and they understand what we’re trying to do, and my hope is that there’ll still be room for us. I’m optimistic, but you do never know.”

If a season 2 does happen, prepare to be waiting for quite some time. ABC has yet to even announce their fall schedule, and even when they do, we have a hard time imagining that this show is going to be one of the programs included. This would probably be on their midseason roster alongside For Life, in the event it also gets a chance to come back.

