The Baker and the Beauty finale spoilers: Two episodes, back to back!







Are you excited to learn a thing or two more about The Baker and the Beauty finale? There are two episodes airing on ABC next week. These installments have a lot of ground to cover, including of course the relationship between Daniel and Noa. Are they going to end up together? Meanwhile, are they each going to move forward in their careers in the expected direction? We are expecting a few different twists and turns that could throw their entire lives into chaos.

Given the type of show this is, we’re expecting something big at the end of these two hours. Maybe it will be something that offers closure, but don’t be surprised if there is some sort of epic tease we’re left off on as we wait and see if there is going to be a season 2 renewal. ABC hasn’t commented yet, and it seems as though they are more than fine to wait for a little while and see just what the future holds.

For a few more details, be sure to check out The Baker and the Beauty finale synopsis below:

“May I Have This Dance?/You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – During the first hour of the two-hour season finale of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” Daniel and Noa reconnect after a falling out, but Daniel’s desire to have a normal life keeps coming between them. Meanwhile, Natalie hopes her quinceañera celebration can mend the growing rift between Rafael and Mari and reunite the entire family.

In the second hour, Noa makes a seemingly erratic decision about her career as Daniel is approached about an opportunity that would force him to step away from the family business. Back at home, Rafael and Mari discuss the bakery’s legacy as they are faced with a life-altering decision.

So be sure to block away two hours of your time next week and watch live — that’s the #1 way to ensure that this show has a future!

