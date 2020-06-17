If Loving You is Wrong season 6: Will it ever happen on BET?







Following tonight’s series finale, is there a chance at an If Loving You is Wrong season 6 happening at BET? There’s definitely quite a bit to discuss here…

We don’t want to beat around the bush, though, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way. Tonight’s finale is very much the series finale. It’s the end of the road and that’s been out there for a while. We don’t think that there are any signs that this is going to be changing in the near future. The show lasted for five seasons, and you don’t have to think that long about it to know just how impressive that is. Remember that Tyler Perry does a lot of the creative heavy lifting on all episodes, and we have to imagine that this is rather demanding from a behind-the-scenes standpoint.

At least If Loving You is Wrong can end its time on TV feeling like a ratings winner. The numbers for the fifth season were pretty much on par with the live numbers for season 4, so there’s absolutely nothing to be sad about here. If you love this show, you can feel pretty darn great about precisely how well it has fared. We don’t think that you can ever rule out a revival, but that doesn’t appear to be something that is in the cards at the moment. Instead, the main goal here seems to be allowing everyone the chance to move forward and try to do some other great things.

Remember that there is some other Tyler Perry-related programming elsewhere on BET. Take, for example, The Oval, which is airing a new episode a little bit later this week. For some more news, all you have to do is visit the link here.

Do you want to see If Loving You is Wrong season 6 on BET moving forward?

Are you satisfied overall with the way that the series is ending? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: BET.)

