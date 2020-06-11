The Oval episode 19 spoilers: A scare at the White House







As we prepare for The Oval episode 19 on BET next week, we should start by stating the obvious: It’s hard being a White House drama right now. You have to find a way to stand out and create compelling drama in a world where everyone is exhausted with most things political.

Yet, Tyler Perry’s creation is still finding a way to figure that out, and you will see that continue over the course of next week’s new installment “Clueless.” What makes this one notable is that it focuses on this particular First Family and West Wing in crisis. The synopsis below gives you a better sense of that:

A scare at the White House forces the president and first lady into the bunker.

We’ve already talked a little bit about impressive things pertaining to The Oval, but perhaps the most impressive is the simple fact that this show manages to draw around 1 million live viewers pretty steadily no matter what. It’s a surprising achievement and really, something that we don’t have an opportunity to see all that often. It is a testament to the loyal fans who have signed up and committed to this show in the long run. There is clearly something that they like about some of the storylines and how they try to encapsulate White House life.

Still, and as we mentioned, the truth is sometime stranger than fiction. Or, in a lot of ways, a lot more difficult to watch. We’re curious to see what sort of journey The Oval still takes us on, given that we are a handful of episodes away from the end so there is a chance for a little bit more ground to be covered.

