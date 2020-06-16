Greenleaf season 5 premiere spoilers: ‘The First Day’ details!







If you’re curious in getting some more insight on next week’s Greenleaf season 5 premiere, look no further. We’re absolutely ready for the show to come back next week, and there is a LOT of stuff to be focused on. Take, for example, the possible end of Cavalry as we know it. Bob Whitmore is intent on trying to lure in the congregation for his own project, while cutting out much of the Greenleaf family in the process.

For more Greenleaf video scoop right now, be sure to watch our take on what’s to come below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and stick around for more coverage all season.

This premiere episode (entitled “The First Day”) may be, in part, about desperation … but also action and hope. We’ve spent a lot of time watching Grace and some of these other characters, and because of that, we know that they don’t settle for what is. Instead, they shift their focus and try to find a way to make things happen! We’ll see some of that play out throughout the episodes to come; the first installment is merely the foundation.

If you’re interested in a few other details now, be sure to check out the full Greenleaf season 5 premiere synopsis below:

With Calvary’s imminent demolition, Lady Mae and Bishop seek a sign from God; Jacob digs into the family mansion’s past; and Grace learns the real reason why Bob Whitmore is so invested in keeping the Calvary congregation under his wing.

From this vantage point, it is the Bob Whitmore reveal that is the most interesting. After all, it could be through this that Grace is able to figure out a real weakness. It’s a stepping stone to trying to take him down and maybe saving Cavalry. Even if you can’t do that in its current form, though, there is always a chance that you can start over … somehow.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Greenleaf, including a trailer for what lies ahead

What are you hoping to see when it comes to the Greenleaf season 5 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around if you are interested in other news. (Photo: OWN.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







