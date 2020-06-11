Greenleaf season 5 trailer: Will the family get a new church?







As we prepare for Greenleaf season 5 to premiere on OWN later this month, it already feels like we’re building towards the end … and it’s going to be a powerful one.

Let’s start things off here by recounting the road that got us here. At the end of season 4, much of the Greenleaf family found themselves completely in pieces — at least when it came to the church that they had come to care for and nurture. Charity’s desire to get what she wanted led to Harmony and Hope getting to take things over and, moving forward, they are ready to enforce their will. This means that most of the rest of the family is going to be struggling.

Of course, they also have some personal issues that will also need attending to. The state of Jacob Greenleaf’s marriage is going to be a huge part of this upcoming season, especially when you think about the long, rocky road he’s been on already. Meanwhile, Grace may need to figure out more information in regards to the mystery man from the end of season 4. It’s already pretty darn clear that he’s not going to be going anywhere in the near future.

At the end of everything, though, the season 5 trailer concludes with a big question: Is this family going to be able to start their own church? Is this going to be a path towards their own future now? We’re thinking right now that this is going to be a season of regrowth, and of getting to see where characters stand and how they start to move ahead.

Greenleaf will return to OWN with new episodes on June 23.

