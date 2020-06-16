Dancing with the Stars 29: Kaitlyn Bristowe is first cast member







Even though we have no idea when Dancing with the Stars 29 is actually going to happen, we now know this: Kaitlyn Bristowe in on board!

Following yesterday’s re-airing of her original season of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn was officially asked by host Chris Harrison to join the cast of the ballroom competition — we don’t know who granted Chris authority over Tom Bergeron’s dance domain, but so be it. She enthusiastically said yes, and with that, she can prepare for the next several weeks/months … provided that the show comes on in the fall. Given that Kaitlyn comes from a dance background, it certainly feels like she is an instant contender to win much like Hannah was last season.

The story of Kaitlyn and Dancing with the Stars is one that goes back years. Kaitlyn alleged years ago that she was in heavy contention for a spot on the show after her season first aired, only to have it nixed by franchise creator Mike Fleiss. The claim was that he didn’t want his show to be just about people trying to get on DWTS, even though other recent male leads had been given the opportunity. (Fleiss claimed in 2017 that he would be fine with her getting the gig … but it was two years too late.)

It’s nice in the end to see Kaitlyn finally getting that opportunity that she was previously denied … though we still have no idea who she will be competing against. Also, there’s no guarantee that the judging panel will be the same after Len Goodman expressed that he may not appear due to the global health crisis.

