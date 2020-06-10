Dancing with the Stars season 29: Len Goodman may miss season







While we’re not getting any indication that Len Goodman is going to be leaving Dancing with the Stars as a whole, it does seem as though the judge is entertaining the idea of a temporary exit. Why? It’s for reasons that are totally understandable.

In a new interview with British publication The Sun, Goodman (who has been a staple of the series for the majority of its run) makes it clear that health concerns and travel restrictions, especially in this current crisis, make it hard to know if he can commit to being a judge in the ballroom once more:

“I like going over there [Los Angeles] because it’s ten weeks of being in the sun and I only work one day a week … But of course there’s this lockdown thing at the moment with only Americans being able to fly in to America or if you’ve got a green card. I haven’t got either of those so who knows. It might all come good but if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

We know that Dancing with the Stars loves having Len on the series, but the issues that are going on here are a little bit beyond any TV executive’s pay grade. His future for season 29 could be dependent largely on whether or not the world is safer, and whether or not it is easier for someone in his position to travel. We also have to remember that Len is of a vulnerable age during this crisis, as well.

