Roswell, New Mexico season 2 finale spoilers: Who’s still alive?







The Roswell, New Mexico season 2 finale is going to be airing on The CW tonight, and we’ve got a good feeling there’s a ton of drama ahead. We know that the aftermath of the CrashCon incident is going to be looming large in this hour, and there’s a chance that there will be some characters who don’t make it out of this alive.

Heck, we know entering the hour that there are a whole host of familiar faces who are in jeopardy. Who are we thinking about in general here? Consider what happened with Max … or the current state of Maria. Things weren’t looking too great for her following the events of the penultimate episode, but here’s the good news — it seems as though she’s currently okay. The current sneak peek below, via Entertainment Weekly, confirms that. She’s in the hospital, but she’s also still conscious and having a conversation.

Here’s the next question — will Michael open that box? It’s something that Maria seems to want, but he’s hesitant to do so for a number of different reasons. This is the sort of episode that is going to feature characters making some big, life-or-death dangerous.

By the end of the episode, you better believe that there’s going to be some big cliffhangers. That’s just the sort of show that this is, and it’s certainly the world that the writers are going to want to paint for viewers all over the world. The crummiest part of all of this, though, is that no matter what happens, you’re going to be waiting until 2021, more than likely, to see whatever is next. That’s just the nature of the world we’re living in at the moment.

