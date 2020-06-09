





Is Nathan Dean leaving Roswell, New Mexico following the events of the season 2 finale? The promo below certainly makes you wonder…

We’re not sure that there could be a more perilous situation at the moment for Liz and Max. We’re right smack in the middle of a CrashCon crisis, with Max’s life now on the line and also other threats lurking. It feels like the character is going to be forced to make some sort of heart-wrenching choice, and it’s one that could have an enormous ripple effect all across the board.

If there is some good news about Max’s fate, it’s this — it’s not as though a life-and-death situation with this character is new. Somehow, regardless of whatever happens to him, we’re going to be seeing Max persevere and make it through this. We have to imagine that something similar is going to happen here now. Why in the world wouldn’t it? Would this show really want to lose one of its most central relationships?

For the time being, know that there is no evidence Nathan Dean is leaving the series. We know that there is a season 3 coming up, and we have to assume that he will be a part of it. More than Max dying, the thing that we’re actually the most worried about is that this is going to serve as some sort of smokescreen — we’re going to be led to believe that this character is going to go, only for someone else to die that we do not expect. Isn’t that the sort of thing that a show like this would want to do to us more often than not?

