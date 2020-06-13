Stargirl spoilers: Is a Green Lantern storyline coming?







We’ve already seen an homage to Green Lantern on the first season of Stargirl — and, of course, that leads to a number of questions. Are we going to see a series that is fully about that character? Or, will they come into play within the Stargirl universe?

At the moment, it does feel like we’re inching closer to something more happening with that character, whether it be Hal Jordan, Alan Scott, John Stewart, or some other iteration. For starters, remember that moment with John Diggle in the Arrow series finale, which easily could be a precursor to something more. Meanwhile, Stargirl had a reference of its own and we know that there is a Green Lanter Corps show in the works at HBO Max.

Rest assured, that Easter egg on Stargirl is something that could turn into something more — as a matter of fact, show executive producer Geoff Johns seems to take a certain degree of offense to the idea that these are just nods. Per ComicBook.com, he suggests that really, this is meant towards something so much more:

“People want to say, ‘Oh look, an Easter egg of the pink pen or the green lantern,’ but those aren’t Easter eggs. Those are pathways to new stories. And… my hope is we get to continue to tell these stories with more seasons of the show. We’ll see. But everything leads somewhere.”

The Alan Scott version of the character seems to be the most obvious direction that Johns could go here, but that could eventually lead into something more with other versions, as well. We don’t think that anything is completely off the table at the moment, but we shouldn’t have any expectations, either. Stargirl has been awesome so far, but there is no guarantee that a season 2 will happen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl and what’s coming up next

Do you think that we’ll get more Green Lantern nods on Stargirl season 1?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







