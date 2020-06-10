Stargirl episode 5 promo: Will Hourman, Dr. Mid-Nite be ready?







Next week on Stargirl episode 5, you are going to have a chance to see this story venture in some new and particularly exciting directions.

So where do we go from here? Basically, we’re going to have a chance to see the further formation of the Justice Society of America. Shouldn’t this be exciting? Absolutely! After all, this episode will give us a proper introduction to the characters of Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite, or at least this series’ interpretation of them. One of the things that is so exciting about this is that we’re getting this great opportunity to meet and know the next generation of a lot of these characters. We have a chance to see how they can evolve, and also just how they’re going to run into problems every single step of the way.

With that in mind, it’s worth repeating that there are definitely going to be more problems. How would there not be? The promo below events hints at them! You have teenagers who are suddenly getting used to the idea of having powers and they’re not going to know how to handle them. There’s a lot of difficulty that goes along with that and it’s going to be interesting seeing if they can get themselves together against the threats that are coming.

One of the most important things to remember at the moment is simply this: The original Justice Society of America folded due to some of the big threats that it was facing off against. We don’t know how you can feel altogether confident about people much younger and inexperienced faring well. (Yet, don’t they have to? This isn’t going to be all that great of a show if it meets a rather depressing outcome in the end…)

