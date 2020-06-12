Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 4 spoilers: Coulson’s film noir







As we prepare for Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 4 next week, it’s clear already that it will be fun. This episode, entitled “Out of the Past,” is going to be presented as an elaborate noir. It’s going to be told in black-and-white as you see some major discoveries.

Is this an experimental episode? Sure, and the visual medium basically confirms that. Yet, at the same time there are some important elements to this story, as well. Throughout it, you’re going to continue to see the quest to try and take down the chronicoms once and for all. That’s not stopping, even if we’re going to play around with some aspects of the story at the same time. For more, just be sure to check out the Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 4 synopsis right now:

It was just another average morning on July 22, 1955, when Agent Phil Coulson realized the importance of that day in the S.H.I.E.L.D. history books. With a chip on his shoulder and a genre-bending glitch in his system, he’d set into motion a chain of events that would hopefully preserve the timeline as we know it and ensure those pesky chronicoms get the ending they deserve. What could go wrong?

Could this episode be a fantastic spotlight for Clark Gregg? We’re certainly hoping so, given the simple fact that we haven’t really seen him have that consistent an arc in a while. That’s a direct result of what he’s gone through over the past few years. We saw the death of the original Coulson and now, we’re in a spot where we’re seeing him in LMD form. While we may want to believe that this is the real Phil, we know already that this is not the case. The show has just come up with a unique way to keep him in the fold.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on Fitz’s Agents of SHIELD status

What do you most want to see when it comes to Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 4?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







