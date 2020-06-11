Where is Iain De Caestecker, Fitz on Agents of SHIELD season 7?







Where is Iain De Caestecker on Agents of SHIELD season 7? We know that there are plenty of people out there asking that question. Heck, we know that there have been people who have asked this question before.

In the past, we’ve seen Iain gone for certain periods of time, with season 5 being one of the most notable examples of this. Yet, he always comes back … and this is why you really shouldn’t worry about any absence this time around, as well. Iain just has some other responsibilities and jobs as a performer, and sometimes he ends up missing parts of Agents of SHIELD with that in mind. He’s not the first actor to do this, and he certainly is not the last. Because he’s not the lead of the show, the producers can typically accommodate his absence.

When we do see Fitz again on the series, the first order of business in our mind is clearly going to be some content with him and Simmons together. They’ve long been one of the emotional cores of the show and with that in mind, we hope that the writers continue to find ways to incorporate personal moments for the two of them. Sure, we know that there are also ways that you can throw him into the time-travel and some of the other crazy stuff that is going on right now … but we like to start with the simple.

We know that the entire Agents of SHIELD cast worked really hard to get this final season done, and that included filming not too long after wrapping the sixth season of the show. It was rather fortuitous in some ways that the cast did get some of these episodes in the can long in advance. After all, it definitely does help them now have all of them ready at a time where there isn’t a lot of other programming on the air.

Rest assured, Fitz will be back. There’s no cause for concern.

