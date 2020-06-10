Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Out of the Past’







Are you ready to check out Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 4? There is a new installment coming on ABC next week! The title is “Out of the Past” … and that is all that we know about it as of yet.

One of the things that we’re clearly seeing from the series at the moment is secrecy of the utmost kind. Much like last week, they aren’t revealing the synopsis for what’s coming up ahead in advance of the installment airing. We don’t have that much to go on other than the title … but that does seem like a worthy nod to the show as a whole. This entire season is about looking to the past in order to stabilize the future.

Is this title a reference to the 1947 noir? That’s something that we’ll have to figure out more over time. For now, what we know is that we’re looking forward to a fun episode that continues to celebrate the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe … while also allowing us an opportunity to see some great action sequences along the way. This is a show that brings you as many different things and we will get a chance to see the story continue.

Expect a full synopsis for what’s coming next to be revealed a little bit later tonight. Meanwhile, remember that there will also be a promo coming that hands down a little bit more insight.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 4?

What other eras do you want to see explored before the end of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

