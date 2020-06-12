





Let’s face it — it’s horrible being eliminated right before the Top Chef finale. It’s even harder on an all-star season. It’s the best of the best and because of that, you want to be there in the end.

We have to imagine that this final four showdown was even harder because of the two people who were standing there at the very end. In the end, it was Kevin Gillespie who was eliminated for the second time from the competition, over his former combatant and friend Bryan Voltaggio. That means that Bryan makes yet another finale, but is he going to be able to win this time around? It’s going to be hard…

As for whether or not the judges made the right decision in the first place, we’re inclined to say that the answer is yes just based on what we saw. The main task tonight was to make dishes that showcased the Parma region perfectly. Bryan did a slightly better job on both fronts, even though he was far from perfect. (We actually still think that he got the toughest note of the night in being told that his food was a little bit soulless. He just had more refinement to a lot of what he did.) Kevin’s such a passionate guy and there was a lot of great stuff to take away from watching him cook. Even though he’s not winning the season, he’s a heck of an inspirational story.

Speaking of inspirations, can we give Stephanie Cmar some serious credit? She didn’t come into this season with the resume of some of her competitors but she’s shown to be every bit the chef that they are. She’s also getting hot at the right time. (The biggest thing standing in her way is Melissa, who won tonight for the third straight week and seems to have a very strong vision as to the sort of food she wants to be doing.)

All in all, this was an a challenge and an episode worthy of being near the end of the season. We don’t like to ask for anything more than that.

What did you think about Top Chef season 17 episode 13?

Were you shocked by what transpired tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Bravo.)

