Top Chef season 17 finale spoilers: Who could end up winning?







Next week on Bravo, we’re going to have a chance to see the Top Chef season 17 finale. There is excitement coming up! There are going to be three chefs remaining and, in the end, only one of them can emerge as champion.

We know already that this is one of the most competitive seasons that we’ve had a chance to see — that much is obvious. All of these chefs are fantastic, and they’re getting a chance in order to cook with some of the best ingredients ever in front of some of the best judges ever, as well. It’s not going to be easy to take this home.

Below, CarterMatt has the synopsis for the Top Chef season 17 finale with some more news as to what’s coming:

The final three all stars face off in an epic Italian showdown to cook the meal of their lives in an effort to take home the ultimate title and prize.

Given that the chefs are staying in Italy, is there such a thing as momentum? We do think so, and we’ve seen it in seasons past. Once you travel on the show you can figure out a new rhythm and work to deliver stuff that is really creative and different. Favorites fall and underdogs sometimes win.

One thing we will say, though, is this: The favorite by far has to be Melissa. She’s been dominant for a huge chunk of this season and, because of that, she’s more than capable of taking the title home. Stephanie is probably the biggest underdog just because she didn’t enter the season with people thinking that she was going to go on some sort of dominant run. Yet, she was able to prove to be extremely accomplished and inspired. It’s odd that Bryan is entering the finale coming off of a tough challenge, given that on paper, you’d probably say that he was the de-facto favorite. It just hasn’t played that way for all of the season. He’s done well, but had some misses along the way.

