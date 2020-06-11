Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3: Angelina’s wedding toast







Tonight on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the moment is finally going to be here: It’s Angelina’s wedding! On the surface, isn’t that romantic? Sure, but then you remember that there is total chaos bubbling underneath the surface. Nothing within the world of this show ever goes according to plan, but usually, a lot of the drama doesn’t happen on this iconic of the day.

In the promo below, you can see a little bit of what kicks off a lot of the chaos at the wedding: The speech from Snooki, JWoww, and Deena. We knew that there was something that went awry that caused the trio to be booed by the crowd, and it seems to have a lot to do with the jokes that they are choosing to tell.

A lot of what we’re looking at here is a situation where perception matters and matters greatly. For Snooki, JWoww, and Deena, they are able to joke about some of the past comments that have been made at Angelina’s expense. It’s a part of the mythology of this show! Yet, for some of Angelina’s family they may view these jokes as insults … especially on her wedding day. There is a time and place for everything and, beyond just that, there are probably some people who hold some grudges over all of the Angelina drama in the past. There were probably some people ready and willing to boo her co-stars, and the trio basically gave them permission to do so with the contents of this speech.

More so than the speech, it is the aftermath of it that could lead to a lot of interesting drama coming up. Remember that you’ve got people threatening to never film with Angelina again … and there has to be a reason why.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation!

What do you want to see when it comes to Angelina’s wedding on Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

We have a situation at Angeliners wedding 👀 Don’t miss an all new episode of #JSFamilyVacation TONIGHT 8/7c only on @mtv ☝🏼 pic.twitter.com/f1M7pRMvmn — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) June 11, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







