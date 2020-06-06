Jersey Shore Family Vacation wedding: Why were Snooki, Deena booed?







The Jersey Shore Family Vacation wedding episode is airing on MTV starting next week, and there is one pivotal event that is generating conversation already. Maybe a little of it is Angelina’s wedding itself, but we’re not discounting the fact that some of her guests boo her female co-stars in Snooki, Deena, and JWoww while they are giving their speech.

So what causes all of this to go down? It may have to do with some of the content of said speech. Is it possible that Angelina’s friends and family were somehow prompted or prepared to boo her? We guess that it’s possible in theory. Yet, at the same time it feels a little more prompted based on what a source told Us Weekly last year:

“The jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land, and some didn’t think they were kind … Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it. She was pissed. Now, she’s not talking to them. MTV filmed everything.”

Granted, this source was from last year so things may be different now. There definitely is some serious drama in the aftermath of the speech, though. We know that Angelina demanded that the cameras stop filming at one point and beyond just that, Deena proclaims in the preview that she never wants to film with someone (presumably Angelina) again. Some of this drama and negativity could be tied to why Snooki doesn’t want to do anymore of the show.

Odds are, what really goes down here is so much more complicated than any single preview can make clear. There are probably a lot of different components to this and we’ll see all of the events play out over time on the next two episodes.

What do you think really happens at Angelina’s wedding?

