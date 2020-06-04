Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3: Angelina’s wedding & the speech







Jersey Shore Family Vacation has really been taking its time presenting the wedding of Angelina Pivarnick. They’ve been building up to it for weeks! Yet, we’re almost at a point where it’s finally here … and so is the major drama.

From our vantage point, one of the craziest things that we’ve seen to date is the sight of Angelina’s wedding attendees booing some of their co-stars. What gives with that? Well, we imagine that this episode coming up is going to explore some of what’s going on here. Is there a real buildup to it, and what is the aftermath of it? It certainly looks, based on some of what we’ve seen already, that the initial reaction is going to be ugly and we’re going to see anger and heartbreak. It’s taken such a long time to get some of these relationships with Angelina to the place that they are now … and it’s all going to potentially fall apart from here.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation synopsis for next week:

Angelina and Chris tie the knot. Vinny objects. And the girls’ speech in honor of the bride leads to a roomful of Staten Island boos.

Let’s note this for the time being — we’re not at the end of the road for this season just yet. There’s going to be more drama and fallout coming alongside all of this drama, and we should also mention that a new season of A Double Shot at Love is coming up sooner rather then later. While you’re seeing the end of the road for one season very soon, you’re going to be seeing some other entertaining drama for some other cast members along the way. We’ll see how everything unfolds.

