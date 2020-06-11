America’s Got Talent: Is Archie Williams the favorite after episode 3?







We’re now through with the first three episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15, and there are some takeaways. By and large, the field is stacked — we may be needing more variety still, but the singing category is especially strong. That’s probably a good thing, given we don’t know if there are going to be live shows in-studio and singing translates no matter where the contestants are.

So who is the current favorite to bring the title home? We’re still leaning heavily in the direction of Archie Williams, who had the most viral performance by far of anyone this season. His voice, coupled with his emotional story, make him a hard person to imagine getting eliminated anytime soon. We wouldn’t rule out Roberta Battaglia from the premiere, though, or Cristina Rae from this past episode.

One of the biggest things that we need to see moving forward now with AGT is simply a greater abundance of talent. We’ve seen a lot of singers; at the same time, we haven’t seen enough spectacular magicians or variety acts entering the mix. We need more in order to ensure that we get the best season that we can. Let’s hope that we get that over the course of the next few weeks.

Of course, with all of this spelled out we don’t quite know what the future is going to hold for this season of AGT. The Judge Cuts and live shows are such that we’re going to have to wait to get some more information down the road.

