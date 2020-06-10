America’s Got Talent: Cristina Rae gets Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum!







Tonight, America’s Got Talent featured another wide array of spectacular talents, and also a Golden Buzzer moment for Cristina Rae.

What do we know about Cristina? For one, she’s a powerful singer who is trying use to this show in order to further along her personal dream. She’s been trying to find a way to make it happen for a while, and there are a few assorted performances that you can see over on her Twitter account.

One of the things that is so important about being on a show like this specifically, though, is that you find a way to connect to the audience. We’ve admittedly seen a ton of singers compete on these shows and after a little while, they all do tend to blend together. It’s one of the reasons why you need that something special, something that is a little bit more intangible and will make a judge want to love you further. Luckily, Cristina did just that for Heidi Klum given that she is the person who pressed the buzzer for her. She heard her story as a struggling single mom trying to find a way to make things work. The audience LOVED her, but one performance wasn’t enough.

Cristina’s performance of “In the Air Tonight” should be enough to get you standing up and applauding. How could not after this? Yet, Simon still made her do another song and her “Gimme Shelter” was even stronger and more powerful. You can tell she wanted this dream to become a reality, and Heidi gave her a powerful moment. We’re excited to see where her future goes from here!

Do you think that Cristina Rae was the right choice for the Golden Buzzer?

