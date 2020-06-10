Stargirl ratings rise; is an early season 2 renewal possible?







Is Stargirl quickly turning into one of the biggest summer TV success stories? We’re only a handful of weeks in, but we’re starting to think so. As a matter of fact, we wouldn’t be shocked if a season 2 renewal comes soon … and that is with the future of the DC Universe streaming service feeling uncertain.

Take, for example, what we saw in terms of the ratings for Tuesday night. The series managed to pull the same 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic that it drew this past week, and beyond that more than 1.1 million live viewers. That’s a nice increase from the week prior.

So why is the show managing to retain viewers at the rate that it is? A lot of it has to do with the overall fun factor. In an age where so many superhero shows are dark and brooding, this one has the feel of The Flash or Legends of Tomorrow — it’s fun! To go along with that, it also manages to exist on its own without the wait of a greater DC knowledgebase. One of the struggles with getting on board an Arrowverse show now is that there is so much mythology that you can get a little bit lost. While Stargirl may exist somewhere within this world, it is thriving right now as more of its own thing, independent from everything else that is happening out there in the superhero world.

Because of the success, we have to think that another season is coming. If nothing else, this allows The CW an opportunity to have more superhero programming year-round, and also to give a spotlight to some heroes who are great, even if they don’t always get the same amount of time in the spotlight.

Do you think that a Stargirl season 2 renewal is going to happen on The CW, especially with the ratings in mind?

