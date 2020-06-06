Good Witch season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Will Adam be okay?







Coming up on Sunday night’s new episode of Good Witch, you’re going to have a chance to see “The Dream.” This is an episode that should prove to pack a lot of fun moments into it,

Take, for example, what happens with Joy after she makes a startling premonition. The title for the hour is likely related to her. While the promo/sneak peek below don’t give away a lot, they offer enough to be intrigued.

Following that, we also have what happens with Adam after he gets his operation. Will he end up okay? All signs point to it, but the thing with operations is that there are often side effects. We don’t want to make any sweeping assumptions that everything will be okay without getting some additional information. We just know that this is a show where we don’t want to lose anyone!

Then, there’s also something a little lighthearted that comes from seeing Stephanie and Sam being asked to do a little bit of music at the very last second. Martha finds herself in a rather-tough position when many of her plans for her new get-together start to unravel. With this in mind, she has to look towards someone to provide entertainment … and that’s where Cassie poses Sam and Stephanie as possibilities. Neither one of them seem to be altogether prepared for the possibility, but we do still think that there is a lot of fun that could come from seeing both of them in this environment … should they go through with it.

At this point, we’re deep enough into the season that there are some possible big twists happening around just about every corner. With that in mind, prepare yourselves for a fun episode! There’s a lot of big moments coming and they should set the stage for the remainder of the season.

What do you think is coming on Sunday's new Good Witch episode?

