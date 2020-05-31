Good Witch season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Joy’s story in ‘The Dream’







Next week on Good Witch season 6 episode 6, it’s going to be clear that Joy is still working to find her footing within this world. Being a Merriwick is not often easy, and there are often a lot of different responsibilities and ideas that go along with it. “The Dream” could be a good example of some of that. It’s a great showcase for Kat Barrell, but then also a worthy opportunity in order to see some conflict between Joy and Cassie.

Oh, and we should also note that this storyline will feature Adam having his surgery … but there’s no guarantee that it will go successfully. Just in case you needed something to worry about entering this episode, we believe that this will do it for you.

Want a few more details now on what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Good Witch season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

Sam successfully operates on Adam but not without complications; Joy, against Cassie’s advice, dreams that Abigail and Donovan break up, and she tries to stop it from happening.

Before this episode ends, we have a feeling we’ll see the end result of this dream, and also get a better sense of what is going to happen between Abigail and Donovan. What’s so interesting about the idea of this story in theory is simply that it could open the door for a lot of interesting stuff to happen down the road. A lot of it may just come down to how the writers opt to cultivate some of the different stories and also how Joy reacts to the entire situation.

We’re now pretty deep into the season — basically, we expect for us to see an escalation in momentum the rest of the way. Good Witch is a fun show, but there is going to be some drama along the way!

