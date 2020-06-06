Big Brother 22: What California’s June 12 date means for the show







Earlier this week, we outlined how we could be getting closer to some more Big Brother 22 news tricking in. The NBA has a plan to resume its season, and the NHL seems to also be figuring some things out. While these are very different from a television show, it shows that large-scale events are trying to plan a way forward. In theory, getting athletes back together is far more complicated than a reality TV show.

Yesterday, though, another box was checked off that may inch the show even closer to coming back. According to a report from Variety, the State of California has provided an early blessing for film and television series to resume production on June 12, though they have handed over the responsibility to local health officials to determine the proper guidelines and protocols. This is another item that makes it possible for Big Brother to return, though by no means is a guarantee.

What this move does is that it gives production more of an opportunity to figure out how, feasibly, they can create parameters for a season to happen. There are a lot of different steps in here, from testing plans to quarantining the cast preseason to finding a way to ensure the safety of the crew. Most of the cast will be separate from the outside world, but there are still a number of risks that will need to be determined and assessed. This is not an easy process and it’s better to not proceed if there is even an inkling things could become unsafe.

All of this does go back to our original prediction that there will be a season this summer. Our sentiment, at least for now, is that we will have a season that starts late but also ends late, which will give CBS a chance to start up production for a number of their other shows, as well. While the network released a fall schedule, by no means does this guarantee that the shows will start in late September. We think late October/early November is in some cases more feasible, but time will tell.

