Big Brother 22: Are there factors moving towards new season happening?







We’re not around three weeks away from when Big Brother typically starts for the summer — unfortunately, we don’t see that happening. Yet, is there still hope for a version of the show at some point this summer? We’d argue so.

The most interesting development of the past several days actually has very little to do with the CBS reality show itself. Instead, it has to do with the resumption of the NBA season. This marks the first large-scale sporting event that has a window to come back (late July), and it could set a precedent for how so many business/productions operate in this post-crisis world.

While Big Brother and the NBA are different things, a major sporting event figuring out a way to return could still set a precedent. For Big Brother, the houseguests are probably one of the easiest parts of the equation. They’ve already contacted all of their semi-finalists, so they are taking steps to get that part of the equation done. The contestants could be quarantined in a sequester for a period of time, tested, and then brought into a house.

For some more Big Brother video discussion, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article!

The larger challenge is of course figuring out what to do with the crew. The first order of business would be making it possible for some to work remotely. The next order would be making sure that there is limited contact between the houseguests and the crew — unless it is essential. Crew members who are working on the set itself could be housed at the studio or close to it, and then undergo testing themselves and practice social distancing.

Are there hurdles that the show would need to work through? Absolutely, and even during the season testing could be required. Yet, depending on what the State of California and Los Angeles Country determine, we can start to see a road map where the show could get something together for later this summer. We’ll be eager to deliver as much content and discussion as we can if or when it happens. Remember though that safety is paramount, and it’s better not having a season than putting anyone in a risky position.

Do you still think that a Big Brother 22 can happen?

How do you think it could work?

