Big Brother 22 applications close; is the season moving ahead?







For all of those wondering about a progress report for Big Brother 22, it still looks like the show is planning to have a season still. It’s mostly a matter of when.

In a new post on Twitter, casting director Robyn Kass confirmed that all applications for the upcoming season are closed, and that semi-finalists have been contacted. This means that we’re inching closer to having a cast … but it doesn’t mean that we’re getting a season. It just means that Kass is doing her job and preparing as though there could be a season. It’s just better to be prepared in case the opportunity presents itself.

For some more discussion on Big Brother in video form, check out our thoughts on the possible schedule below! Once you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ll have some other updates coming in due time!

We know that from a CBS vantage point, there is definite interest in figuring out a way to do another season — though they aren’t committing to anything as of yet. We still think one is possible that starts in late July/early August, provided that there are adequate means of testing contestants/crew members and there can be extra precautions put into place. There’s a chance the fall season may start late, and that could give Big Brother a little bit more time to run whenever they do premiere. We don’t know if we’ll see another 100-day season, but remember that the majority of the seasons haven’t gone that long.

Regardless of if there was a cast or not, the best thing for all parties to do is remain patient — just one mistake could lead to the whole season shutting down once it’s going. You don’t want to be in a situation that the show cannot recover from in the future.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother 22?

Do you feel optimistic that it is going to happen? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







