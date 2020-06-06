Billions season 5 episode 6 spoilers: What role will Nico Tanner have?







Nico Tanner is one of the more interesting characters who will play a role on Billions season 5 episode 6, and for a number of different reasons. For starters, he comes from such an interesting world in the arts — he’s not Bobby Axelrod. He doesn’t really want to be Bobby Axelrod.

Yet, he does perhaps think that he is a bigger part of this world than he really is, or that he’s somehow got everything figured out when, in reality, there is still a lot that he has to learn. This is going to come to a head eventually — he’s someone who thinks he knows about the rise and fall of business empires but, in reality, he could find himself in a spot where everything falls apart. It’s going to be interesting to see something happen that leaves a guy like this vulnerable — he’s so confident in his belief systems, but this show does have a tendency to make the world fall apart around you.

Speaking in a new interview with Uproxx, here is some of what Frank Grillo (who plays the Nico character) has to say about his journey:

I don’t see him as an agent of chaos. I see him as, as fighters would say, “punching above his weight.” And you’ll see, as this progresses, that he exposes himself a little bit. You’ll see that he’s not quite as confident in exactly what he’s presenting himself to be. As far as the crumbling of empires goes, he’s talking about this world that he’s become part of and how it’s run and who’s in it. And once the rapids start moving, he gets taken away swiftly.

You’re going to be seeing a lot of Nico over the next couple of episodes; go ahead and prepare yourselves accordingly.

What do you want to see on Billions season 5 moving forward?

