Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 3 photo: Hitting the diner







Next week’s Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 3 is poised to look and feel fairly different than any that came before it. Why is that? A good bit of it has to do with the era! After spending the past two episodes in the 1930’s, it feels more like the team is heading now to the fifties. How do we guess that? There are a couple of pieces of evidence.

First and foremost, you have the episode title of “Alien Commies from the Future!” — doesn’t that feel like the title of some sort of fifties B movie? The fact that we’re talking about “commies” seems to strongly suggest the era of McCarthyism and everything that was starting to circulate around this time. Also, you just have the photo above of “Coulson” (Clark Gregg) and Daisy (Chloe Bennet) spending some time together at a diner. Maybe this is allowing one another an opportunity to bond, or maybe they are doing some strategic planning here.

What is going on? We know that for the chronicoms, their goal is to conjure up another plan to keep the future from ever happening. Meanwhile, SHIELD will need to be creative in some of their efforts to stop it. A part of the plan here is going to be finding their way into one of SHIELD’s most secure bases in the era. Maybe they will have some know-how as to what some of these bases were like, but remember that we’re almost seventy years in the past! Very few of these characters really had a clear sense as to what life was like then, and immersing themselves in all of this is going to be a slow and steady process.

Yet, we also think that it’s going to be fun. That’s always been a big part of what makes this show so great — you often find a way to mix up some of the action and drama with just the right amount of humor.

