Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 3 spoilers: New decade, new issues







Moving into Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 3 on ABC next week, it’s clear already that the team has their work cut out for them. They are heading over to a new era and with that, they’ll have to find some new ways in order to stop the chronicoms. If you haven’t figured it out already, this is going to be a huge challenge. It’s hard to imagine them finding a way to stop them easily, especially when you think about what they’re going to have to do.

The good news is that within this episode, SHIELD will be a part of the timeline already. Yet, it’s not the same SHIELD that Mack, Daisy, and everyone is familiar with. It’s the organization in a far more formative stage.

Want a few more details all about what’s coming? Then be sure to check out the full Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 3 synopsis:

“Alien Commies from the Future!” – A surprise leap forward in time has stranded Enoch in 1931 and landed the team in yet another unfamiliar decade. Now, in order to stop the chronicoms from launching their newest future-dismantling plan, the agents will have to infiltrate one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most secure bases. They won’t be able to succeed without help from a familiar face or two on an all-new episode of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

What will make this episode stand out? We think a part of it will just be wondering whether or not Enoch makes another appearance. Beyond just that, it could be learning more about the chronicoms plans and how far the team has to go to stop them. Because of the time-traveling nature of this final season, it’s one of those rare occasions where it does feel like anything is possible … and we couldn’t be more grateful for that.

