Succession season 3: Is there any hope for 2020 launch on HBO?







We’re very much excited to see a Succession season 3 on HBO at some point in the future. The bad news, unfortunately, is that it’s not going to be happening anytime soon.

As we reported earlier this year, production on the critical smash was pushed back due to the arrival of the global health crisis. It had not actually started filming this spring, and it was never supposed to premiere this summer in the first place. Yet, now we are at a point where the plans for the show are going out the window. It could be fall, at the very earliest, before the cast and crew congregate. Given filming locations and the like, it’s still possible that production may not start until next year.

While we’ve all been so entrenched in this era of quarantine and social-media headlines that we’d like to consider us experts, the truth is that we’re not. Very few people can accurately predict what way things are going to go.

Yet, one thing feels reasonably certain at the moment: Succession season 3 is probably not going to happen this year. It’s just hard to think about a way where logistically it’s possible. It’s almost better that it doesn’t happen this year so that it’s not rushed and everyone is thinking with safety in mind.

It’s always best to wait for greatness, right? Given that Succession is very much one of the best shows on all TV, we’re fine with HBO and the producers taking however long they deem necessary to get Logan and Kendell Roy back on the small screen. We’ll come back with more updates when they are out there … but we’d tell you right now to be patient. They aren’t going to be sharing much in the near future.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 3?

