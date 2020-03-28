Succession season 3, Barry season 3 filming pushed back







We know that Succession season 3 and Barry season 3 are two of the more high-profile productions coming to HBO in the future. Yet, it’s not going to be as near in the future as it was once planned.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, production on both of these series is being delayed. Both were in the early stages of pre-production, and were hoping for a chance to kick off before too much longer. Their future was being evaluated, but a couple of weeks after said evaluation, there is still no immediate light at the end of the tunnel. Many series have been shut down altogether for the health crisis, leaving it uncertain as to when they will go back and finish their seasons. Some have simply opted to not resume production at all, ending their runs early in the hopes that everything will be better in the fall.

With Succession and Barry, things are a little easier in that neither show was starting to film just yet, but it may still lead to HBO having to make some different projections moving into the future. These are two of their bigger present-day hits and the delays in shooting will likely mean delays when it comes to air dates, as well. Like the majority of the other networks that are out there, HBO is going to have to get creative when it comes to handling something that is totally unprecedented. It’s especially a challenge for them given that we’re talking a little bit about a network based mostly on subscribers.

Of course, and with all things in the entertainment world, the most important thing is the safety of all cast and crew members. There’s no hurry to resume anything, and it’s better for the long-term health of all parties involved to just wait.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

How excited are you to see new seasons of Succession and Barry, no matter when they launch?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also stick around to get more insight regarding the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







