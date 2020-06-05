A Double Shot at Love season 2: Vinny, Pauly D, & what makes it different







You may have seen the advertisements that A Double Shot at Love season 2 is going to be coming to MTV starting next week. Yet, this is hardly anywhere near the same show that you saw the first time around. As a matter of fact, it was originally ordered under a different working title and was not meant to be a sequel to the first season at all!

This time around, there isn’t going to be any sort of competition in the same way. The premise is totally different, and some of the contestants from season 1 will be joining Vinny and Pauly D in Las Vegas for one epic party. According to People Magazine, you will be seeing “B-lashes,” Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall and Susan “Suzi” Baidya back around the stars of Jersey Shore. Maybe there will be some reconciliations, but above all else we think that there will be drama.

How is the story going to go? The official synopsis below gives us a few more details:

Last season on Double Shot at Love, Pauly D and Vinny looked for love with 20 beautiful women, but found friendship instead. For Season 2, the guys reunite with their favorite exes in Las Vegas, and drama comes with them. As the ladies move into Pauly and Vinny’s luxury suite on the Strip, they spend the summer working at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub, and hook-ups and blow-ups are sure to follow.

Could this season be fun? We’re always going to be down to watch Vinny and Pauly D in anything. Yet, there are a lot of shows within the extended Jersey Shore universe that have not been altogether entertaining. The Pauly D Project was far from the most successful part of the franchise, and while Snooki & JWoww had its moments, it didn’t come close to capturing the greatness of the original show.

Remember that alongside A Double Shot at Love, there are two more episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to come that are all about Angelina’s wedding. Read more over here.

What do you want to see on A Double Shot at Love season 2?

