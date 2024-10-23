FROM season 4: Where do things stand on renewal?

Now that we are at the halfway point of FROM season 3, what better time is there to talk a little bit more about the future?

Well, the first thing that we absolutely should note at first here is rather simple: There is absolutely a desire for more of the horror drama! Also, we recognize fully that nothing has been officially decided as of yet. Nothing has been said to indicate that more of the series is coming and through that, we’ll just have to take a wait-and-see approach to get to the other side.

Now, for the time being we do remain cautiously optimistic that a renewal will come, and we honestly would not be shocked if it arrives before the finale! This is arguably the biggest hit that MGM+ has exclusively on their service, and there are still more and more people who are discovering it. This is a word-of-mouth show above all else, but that sort of publicity is working slowly over time.

For us, the only thing that matters with FROM is that it has a chance to tell every single story that the producers want, and that there are also answers to most of the lingering mysteries. This is one of the reasons why there really needs to be ongoing conversations with a show like this between executives and the producers. More planning has to be done here with most other shows that are out there.

Just remember this: The earlier that a season 4 renewal is confirmed, the more that we can see the producers prepare for the start of production. Working on a show like this is really a year-round thing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

