Blindspot season 5 episode 4 sneak peek: Patterson finds clues in the past







Prepare yourselves for Blindspot season 5 episode 4 tonight, an episode that is going to be firing on all cylinders.

So what is going on here? For starters, you’ve got the threat of a chemical weapon hovering over everyone … and the clues as to how to stop it could be buried far within the past. In the sneak peek below, you could get a good sense as to some of what is coming, most notably from some old documents unearthed by Patterson. There is something very curious about the date on the document, largely because it represents the first day on the job for Tasha Zapata! She recognizes the date immediately the moment that Patterson brings it up, and this brings us to the next key order of business here: Trying to figure out just what it means.

What’s so exciting about this episode is that in the process of uncovering some sort of big attack, at the same time you could be seeing some sort of fantastic origin story. You’re going to learn about where these characters were at a time when they were still figuring themselves out. We think that we already know them so well and yet, there are elements of who they were that could still be worth taking a good look at. We’ll see how all of this plays out, and this nostalgia feels right given that we are in the final season.

By the end of the hour, let’s go ahead and hope, as well, that this gets everyone closer to taking down Madeline once and for all.

