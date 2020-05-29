





If you’ve had a chance to see the Blindspot season 5 episode 4 promo, then you already know one thing: Reade is coming back! Of course, that does not necessarily mean that it’s happening in the way that some people want…

Ever since Rob Brown’s character was killed off in the premiere, there has always been that tiny shred of hope that he could still be out there, alive. Yet, at the same time it’s been hard to buy into it too seriously for a plethora of different reasons. For starters, all discourse around the show has suggested for a while that he is dead. Meanwhile, we also saw him die. Unless someone jumped on-screen shortly after and brought him back to life, there was no reason to think it was going to happen.

Want some more news on Blindspot season 5 in video form? Be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more discussions coming all season long.

So how are we going to be seeing Reade? The promo suggests that he will be appearing to Zapata, and our guess is that it’s going to be a manifestation of some of the sorrow that she is currently dealing with. She’s undergone a good bit of trauma and losing Reade is the icing atop the cake. It’s going to be a hard thing for her to handle and recover from … we can say that with a certain element of confidence. Seeing Reade in visions could help explain why Brown is going to continue to be a part of the show. (There are also potentially going to be some flashbacks, where he could seemingly pop in here and there.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the next new episode of Blindspot

What do you think is coming on Blindspot season 5 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







