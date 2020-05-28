Blindspot season 5 episode 4 spoilers: What’s wrong with Bethany?







Next week’s Blindspot season 5 episode 4 is entitled “And My Axe!” — which may be beyond a doubt one of the coolest titles we’ve ever seen for a given episode. Granted, it doesn’t necessarily tell you anything about what is coming within the story itself. This is going to be a chance for some members of the team reflecting — we know that the past is going to be a great way to showcase the series’ history and celebrate it! Isn’t that a big part of what makes the series so good overall?

So, beyond all of the excitement, there is a little bit of concern for what lies ahead. Think in particular all about what’s happening with Weller’s daughter Bethany, who could be in a certain degree of danger. We’re not looking forward to any sort of emotional unraveling from this guy, mostly because he’s gone through so much already. He lost a friend in Reade, and of course there is that other problem known as having to contend with the idea that he’s been framed and he has to run around, desperate to clear his own name.

For a few more details all about what’s coming, remember to check out the Blindspot season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

06/04/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : In order to stop a terrorist group from procuring a deadly chemical weapon, the team must remember key details from their first days at the FBI. Meanwhile, Weller worries after he gets scary news about the health of his daughter. TV-14

This feels like one of those episodes that is likely to bring you everything — let’s just hope that it delivers on just about every count.

