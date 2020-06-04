The 100 season 7 episode 3: Who ended up dying?







We know that The 100 is very much a world stuffed full of life and death, so we cannot say we’re altogether shocked by new developments. This is a world littered with death, and there are intense things that are bound to happen around almost every corner.

Over the episode tonight, we ended up seeing Hatch decide to give his life in order to help others — basically, in order to ensure that the entirety of Sanctum didn’t end up being blown into smithereens. This doesn’t exactly compensate for everything else that Chad Rook’s character has done within his life, but we do think that this move is another reminder of just how complicated and morally complex this show can be with a lot of the stuff they deliver your way. They love to keep you guessing and thinking all about what’s going to happen next.

So with Sanctum still together, the likes of Clarke and Raven can at least breathe easy about that … as for everything else, though, that still remains to be seen.

Elsewhere within this episode, a still-possessed Russell continues to do whatever he can in order to escape death. He didn’t go tonight despite it seeming like it was right around the corner. How long is this Dark Commander storyline going to last? We’ll be the first to admit that we thought this would all be tied up by now … but The 100 is clearly trying to draw all of this out for as long as humanly possible.

Oh, and there are some mysterious guests who Clarke is going to have to deal with moving forward. Because The 100 has so many episodes in its run, there is a chance for them to be able to draw some of these stories out. We’re glad that they’re not, though, and we’re getting a chance to see them take so many big story chances right now. That means that there are some other big twists coming…

