The 100 season 7 episode 4 spoilers: The mystery of ‘Hesperides’







Curious to learn more about The 100 season 7 episode 4, and some of what you can expect to see throughout it? Let’s just start things off here with the title: “Hesperides.”

What does that mean? The reference is a callback to Greek mythology, where these are described as nymphs of the evening and of sunset — they were called at times Daughters of the Evening or also Nymphs from the West. They possess the power of sweet song and on the surface, it feels like there could be a charm to them. Yet, is everything exactly what it seems on the surface? This is one of those things that this installment could be forcing us to take a little bit of a larger look at.

Want to get some more news as to what’s coming? Then be sure to view the full The 100 season 7 episode 4 synopsis below:

OUTSIDERS – Mysterious outsiders arrive with news of Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) missing people. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Sean Crouch (#704). Original airdate 6/10/2020.

This is one of those occasions where questions of trust are going to be coursing through almost every single second of this story. One of the things that we’re the most curious about here is how the show can circumvent some of the typical tropes associated with the idea of “new arrivals.” Nine times out of ten, we see these characters as agents of chaos who are up to no good. Yet, if these characters are coming with some degree of answers, is there something more present here? Is there a truth that could be buried underneath the surface? We’re left to wonder…

Hopefully, we will be coming back your way with some more news all about this sooner rather than later.

