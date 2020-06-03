Is Maisie Richardson-Sellers leaving Legends of Tomorrow after finale?







After being a part of Legends of Tomorrow for the past several years, it’s clear we’ve reached the end for Maisie Richardson-Sellers. We thought that in the past when Amaya’s story was complete, but now it’s official after spending some time playing Charlie the past couple of years.

Following the finale, show executive producer Phil Klemmer confirmed to TVLine that Maisie would be departing the show, with the reason simply being that she wants to go on and do some other things. It doesn’t mean that she’s gone for good, though, and that is something that he specifies in here:

“This was something that was well over a year in the works … We knew that [Maisie] was wanting to make her mark as a filmmaker on her own, and so that allowed us to craft a story that would, hopefully, make for a satisfying conclusion. The finale was sort of all about her. For me, it’s so bittersweet, bringing it back to that punk club and The Smell… The good thing is that people are allowed to come back and have come back.”

Maisie joins a long line of former Legends of Tomorrow performers who have departed the show, and it’s something that falls within relative tradition of the sort of series this is. Characters show up, spend time on the Waverider, and then eventually leave. Dominic Purcell and Caity Lotz are the two remaining original cast members, following the exit of Brandon Routh earlier this season. (Of all of the exits, his is the most surprising — especially since it was not something that either he or Courtney Ford wanted.)

New episodes of Legends of Tomorrow are going to air on The CW next year — there are plans for a new character to come on board, so there are some exciting things still ahead.

