Legends of Tomorrow season 6 premiere date hopes on The CW







Following tonight’s finale, are you eager to learn about the Legends of Tomorrow season 6 premiere date … or, at least what it could be?

We should start off this article with the following reminder that there will, in fact, be another season of the show! There’s a lot of great stuff that will likely be coming, as this series remains incredibly fun, creative, and even moving when the situation calls for it. There are so many emotions that can be wrapped up into almost every single episode of the show.

Of course, the hard part about season 6 is simply going to be having to wait for it … especially since you’re going to be stuck waiting a long time. This isn’t just going to be some situation where you can expect to see it back in the fall, or even in early 2021, for that matter. The more likely scenario is that the Caity Lotz superhero show is going to return when it comes to the mid-to-late spring. After all, it’s not on either the fall or spring schedule for a very specific reason.

As for what is going to be coming up, The CW has already released a handful of details on that now! Just take a look at the official synopsis below:

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens!

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine; a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory; historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood; and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi and Behrad Tarazi to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy…

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some really cool stuff when season 6 does premiere! Based on everything that we’re hearing about right now, this is going to be well worth the very long wait.

What do you want to see on Legends of Tomorrow season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

