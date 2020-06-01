Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 2 sneak peek: More Patton Oswalt!







Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 2? There is a fun installment coming to ABC on Wednesday! Some of our heroes are currently doing what they can in order to battle Chronicoms, and also ensure that the future is properly preserved.

Unfortunately, the team will come across one major hurdle after another, and they’re going to have to find a way to get a little help here and there. This is where Ezra “Hazard” Koenig comes into the picture! In a new sneak peek below (via The AV Club), you can get a better sense of what is coming as Patton Oswalt’s character (an ancestor of the Koenigs that you see in the future) does his part in order to help hide some of these characters.

Will he be successful? Maybe at first, but it seems like Patton’s character lighting some stuff on fire is going to give the game away. What we already like about this sneak peek is that it does set the stage for a lot of fun, super-crazy stuff that is going to happen in this episode. We’re in a season that does have a lot of time-travel and different components thrown in there, but it’s clear that SHIELD will still be SHIELD. They won’t suffer fools and they aren’t going to let someone else take the fall for them forever. That’s why in the end, it’s fair to anticipate fireworks aplenty from start to finish in this episode.

Let’s go ahead and hope that this upcoming episode will prove to be emotionally satisfying, and then also at the same time worthwhile when it comes to pushing things forward. At the moment, it’s clear there is only so much time that we’ve got left.

