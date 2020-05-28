Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 2 promo: Deke’s difficult decision







Go ahead and prepare yourselves now for Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 2 airing on ABC in one week’s time. What can you expect? For starters, a lot of drama … but also some fascinating moral decisions by members of Coulson’s team.

One of the more interesting choices that we’re going to see the team make here is fighting in order to preserve the future of HYDRA. It’s a painful thing on some level for them to do, given that this organization has caused them more problems than just about anyone. However, at the same time if they don’t do this, then there could be no SHIELD. There may be no protecting the planet for some of the dangers that are coming. The devil (or the HYDRA) you know is in some ways better than the devil you don’t.

So in order to save the future, some tough decisions are going to be made in the past — and that seems to be putting Deke in an incredibly difficult position. At the end of the promo below you can see him faced with an enormous dilemma. Is he really going to be shooting someone? He doesn’t want to, but it is a difficult thing that he is forced to face.

Yet, we’re at an era at this point where there are going to be tough decisions left and right and it’s impossible to think otherwise. You can go ahead and expect that! A part of what will make this story so exciting is just how SHIELD continues to adapt to their new and different environments. We know that they are within a particular era right now, but there’s no guarantee that they are going to continue to be there forever. We’ll see things shift, change, and evolve over time.

