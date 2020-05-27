Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Know Your Onions’







Are you prepared for Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 2? Next week’s episode, entitled “Know Your Onions,” should serve as an opportunity to get some more info on the central arc of the season. We already know that there is time-travel involved, just as we also know that there’s an LMD Coulson with the team. All of this is interesting but, in the end, there is a mechanism for progressing this story that still needs to be explored. That could be a big part of what is coming up.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 2 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming:

“Know Your Onions” – With the identity of the timeline-unraveling “thread” revealed, the team’s mission to protect him at all costs leads each agent to question their own values. Is preserving the future of the world as they know it worth the destruction they could prevent? Find out on an all-new episode of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 (10:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

In the end, what could be exciting about this episode is an interesting moral dilemma that it presents. Basically, preserving the future could come with enormous consequences — you may be able to help others, but it could compromise said future. It’s a weird position to be in, since how in the world do you even know what the potential ripple effect is going to be? You could be causing some unspeakable amounts of damage without even being aware of it in advance.

As a concept, we really like what Agents of SHIELD is trying to do in the final season already — the big question is whether or not they can deliver on it in the end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more updates when it comes to Agents of SHIELD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







