America’s Got Talent: Will comedian Usama Siddiquee impress?







There’s another new episode of America’s Got Talent set to air this Tuesday, and during that there will be a whole host of new contestants. That includes comedian Usama Siddiquee, who will try to follow in the footsteps of a lot of other comedians who have appeared on the show over the years.

For some more America’s Got Talent video insight, remember to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our playlist. We will have more updates all season long.

One of the things that we’ve definitely learned over time with this show is simply this: Comedy is a hard thing to pull off here. The audience is hard to gauge, and not all of them are there to laugh. You also have to be clean enough for network television, but also edgy enough to surprise people. It’s hard to come on that stage and please everyone, but based on what we’re seeing from Usama, he’s off to a great start.

In a new sneak peek over at TVLine, you can see a fantastic routine from Usama that focuses on everything that he can do. That includes him finding a way to talk about how names can be associated with how great of a lover you are. He seems to think he has no chance, for example, against someone like an Alejandro … and then he also says that Eugene and even Simon are terrible names for people looking for a little bit of love. He gets a good laugh from Simon Cowell here, and it feels like he is being received pretty favorably by all of the judges.

So will he move on to the next round? It feels inevitable, but we feel for him if he has to perform ever in a virtual environment. That’s just a hard way for a comedian to generate laughs.

Related News – Get some more news on another contestant performing on the show Tuesday

Do you think that Usama Siddiquee has potential on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







