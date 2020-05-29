America’s Got Talent seak peek: Contortionist Frenchie Babyy auditions







Just in case you wanted a new America’s Got Talent audition to potentially shock you today, may we introduce you now to Frenchie Babyy?

In the sneak peek below, you can get a dose of what this guy is capable of, and also just how hard he works at his craft. We have seen a handful of these dance/contortionist acts over the years who can bend and twist their bodies into a lot of different shapes. It’s always impressive, but especially when they can set it to music and move around the stage.

If there is one thing that we’d see is Frenchie’s path forward now, it is trying to find a way to bring even more musicality to his act and tell a story. What he does is very impressive, but admittedly a lot of it in the early going is based mostly on the element of surprise. It’s hard to really anticipate something like this until you see it … and then, your jaw is on the ground as a result.

For now, this is a great audition! We do also appreciate that the producers chose to give Frenchie a little bit of backstory as well, given that this isn’t something that they always choose to do. It’s a little bit of a bummer, given that it’s inherently harder already for acts like this to go far. They are inherently polarizing, just because not everyone is going to appreciate or enjoy crazy contortion acts like this.

Do you think that Frenchie Babyy is an America’s Got Talent contender?

