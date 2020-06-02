Songland: America’s Got Talent alum Anna Graceman appears







Who is Anna Graceman? The moment that you saw her on Songland tonight, you may have recognized the name immediately. The singer/songwriter was a contestant on America’s Got Talent season 6, back when she was extremely young.

On tonight’s new episode, you are going to see a more evolved version of Anna with a song entitled “Gold” — this is an anthem that is meant to impress Bebe Rexha, and also potentially become an important song for the Olympics in Tokyo. (This episode was filmed prior to the global health crisis, and at the time the Olympics were supposed to happen this summer. We’ll see how the show changes with that.)

Anna Graceman is far from the first performer on Songland with connections to other reality shows. The important thing about her being on the show is that it’s a reminder that after these shows, you don’t just go away. The path to stardom is also not a straight line most of the time. It’s hard to go on one of these shows and expect immediate stardom when you only have so many opportunities to perform in front of the audience.

We’ll see as tonight’s Songland episode progresses if Anna Graceman can find a way to make a lasting impression in front of the judges — we hope that it’s possible for her! If nothing else, though, the episode is a reintroduction for those who have not thought about her for many years.

