Songland sneak peek: Greg Scott performs ‘Miracle’ for Bebe Rexha







Tonight on NBC a new episode of Songland is coming on the air, and this is one featuring Bebe Rexha front and center! She’s had huge hits over the past several years and in this episode, we’re probably going to get a more pop-focused episode than what we’ve seen in a while. That likely means that big hooks and catchy versus are going to be front and center. You want to have something that can get radio airplay and digital sales.

Is “Miracle” going to be the right song for Bebe? Songwriter Greg Scott certainly thinks that there’s a good chance of that.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what Greg is bringing to the table — he performs this song with a lot of passion and zeal. You can tell that he cares about every single word of this song and there’s a message here that should be positive for a lot of people out there. Bebe seems totally into the song, but there’s still room for something more here, as well. Like all songs that come into Songland, there are some tweaks that happen from start to finish.

Let’s be real here — it feels like a lock that we’re going to be seeing this song move to the next point in the competition. There’s no reason to think otherwise, unless every other song in this episode is so lights-out that Greg doesn’t get the chance that he deserves. (Tonight, we’ll be back to discuss everything further, including the potential winner.)

